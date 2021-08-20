Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $102.48. 111,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,654. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

