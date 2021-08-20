Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $132,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.58.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

