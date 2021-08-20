Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to C$16.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.