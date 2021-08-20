Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.31.

TSE SIA opened at C$15.65 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is -1,671.43%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,780. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,460 in the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

