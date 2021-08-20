Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $570.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 215,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,731 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

