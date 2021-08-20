Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

