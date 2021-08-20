Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Up 2.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.15. 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 320,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGHT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

