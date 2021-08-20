Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $8.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.20 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $42.87. 69,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,923. The stock has a market cap of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

