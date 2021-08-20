SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SITOQ stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. SITO Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs.

