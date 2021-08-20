SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SITOQ stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. SITO Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
SITO Mobile Company Profile
