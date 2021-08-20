Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SIXGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS SIXGF remained flat at $$130.05 on Friday. Sixt has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $148.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

