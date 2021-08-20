Skylands Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Better Choice as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $3.47 on Friday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

