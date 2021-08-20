Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $396.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

