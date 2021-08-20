Skylands Capital LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCRU. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Shares of ROCRU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

