SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.73 Million

Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $35.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $36.46 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $143.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.92 million to $146.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $158.11 million, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 51,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,641. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.