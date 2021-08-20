SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $494,634.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.12 or 0.06696872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.43 or 0.01394044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00372174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00140398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.05 or 0.00569286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00350055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00313994 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.