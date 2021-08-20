SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.90.

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.04. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.49 and a 52 week high of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

