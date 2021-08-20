SnowGem Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 153.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

