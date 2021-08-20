Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

