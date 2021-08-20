Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.
Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
