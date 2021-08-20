SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $318.00. The stock had previously closed at $262.30, but opened at $268.97. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $266.66, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

