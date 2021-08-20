Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 177,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,242. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.