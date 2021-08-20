Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
SOTK opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
