Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

