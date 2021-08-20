Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Sells $2,263,800.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $36.59 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,103,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

