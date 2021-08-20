Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Sells $2,263,800.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SONO opened at $36.59 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
