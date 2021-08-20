Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 3,478,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,400. Sonos has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

