Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SWX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $72.13. 453,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

