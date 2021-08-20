SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

