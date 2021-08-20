SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

