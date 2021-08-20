SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
