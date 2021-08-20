Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

