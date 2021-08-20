SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21,417.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $241,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 60,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

