SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,646,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200,825 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

