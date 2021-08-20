SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stake Boosted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 33,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,274. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

