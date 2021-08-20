SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000.

MDY opened at $482.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

