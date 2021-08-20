SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,235. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.