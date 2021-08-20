Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

