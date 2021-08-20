Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

