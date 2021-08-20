Spreng Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

