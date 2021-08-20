Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

