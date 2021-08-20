SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,644,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,993,000.

Shares of IJT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,069. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

