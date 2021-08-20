Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

