Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,961. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.53.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

