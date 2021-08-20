Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,961. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.53.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

