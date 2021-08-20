Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 1,840,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

STLHF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

