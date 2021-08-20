Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Reaches $5.74 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $314,561.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00150669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.65 or 0.99893670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00908972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.85 or 0.06682100 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

