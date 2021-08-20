Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

