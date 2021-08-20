State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.