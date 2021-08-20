State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.