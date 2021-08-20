State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.