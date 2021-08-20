State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

