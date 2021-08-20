State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,600 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

