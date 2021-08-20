State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,400 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.62 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.