Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $66.98. 1,244,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

